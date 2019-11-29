Thorntons employee injured during Thanksgiving robbery dies 6 days later

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thorntons gas station employee injured during a robbery of the store in Oldham County last week has died, police confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
Detectives said Ralph Shain, 68, died at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday.
Police said two men went into the store in the 13000 block of U.S. Hwy 42, near the Oldham-Jefferson County line, on Nov. 28, and robbed the store of a case of cigarettes.
When the two suspects tried to get away from the parking lot in a van, they backed into a parked car and then hit Shain. Shain suffered injuries to his lower body. He was rushed to a hospital, where he battled for six days before he succumbed to his injuries.
Friends like John Wieland said Shain was a friendly man who loved to talk with customers and be helpful.
“Parents, teachers, kids were in there in the morning (and) evening; everybody saw him in there," Wieland said. “So many people knew him and just (gave) him a ‘Hey, Ralph, how’s it going?' You know, we were so looking forward to him coming back, and now this tragic turn. It’s just horrible for his whole family during the holidays that a stupid act of theft would lead to this.”
Thorntons issued a statement Thursday afternoon:
“We are deeply saddened to learn of Ralph’s passing. Our thoughts and support are with his family.”
Police haven’t made any arrests.
Anyone who knows anything about the crime is asked to call police in Oldham County.
