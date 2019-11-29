T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods sold recalled products following recall announcements

(KSLA) - That deal you got while shopping may be very dangerous.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 19 different recalled products were sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.
Hazards include infant fatalities, fire, burn, choking, fall, laceration, skin irritation, explosion and other hazards depending on the product.
Items include sleepers for infants by Fisher-Price, portable speakers, chairs, clothing, toys, hoverboards, and kitchen items.
Those who may have bought these items can contact the stores below:
- T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com then click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.
- Marshalls at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.
- HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.
