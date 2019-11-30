Bowden and Cats run all over Cards

Lynn Bowden. UK beat Arkansas 24-20. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics (Source: Chet White)
By Kent Taylor | November 30, 2019 at 4:38 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 4:38 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Lynn Bowden, Jr, ran for 284 yards and four touchdowns as Kentucky beat Louisville 45-13 in the annual battle for the Governor’s Cup. The trophy remains in Lexington.

Javian Hawkins made it interesting with a 56 yard touchdown run with :19 seconds in the first half to get the Cards within 17-13 after two quarters, but Bowden closed the door quickly.

On the second play of the second half, he sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown and a 24-13 UK lead.

He wasn’t finished. Bowden led a UK attack that amassed a school record 517 yards and and their third win over UofL in the last four years.

The Cats and Cards each finish the regular season 7-5 and both will find out their bowl destinations next Sunday.

