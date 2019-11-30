Kentucky man accused of being drunk while attempting to steal from Macy’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who police described as “manifestly under the influence of alcohol” was arrested in the wee hours of Black Friday at Fayette Mall.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at Macy’s. WKYT in Lexington reports Joseph Bryant, 19, was attempting to take items out of the store without paying for them.
When a loss prevention officer caught up with Bryant, the arrest citation states he assaulted her. Bryant was then arrested and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.
Bryant faces public intoxication and robbery charges.
