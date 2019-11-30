LMPD searching for vehicle involved in deadly Main Street hit and run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have not released the name of the person killed in a hit and run in Portland late Friday night. They’re also looking for information on the driver who fled the scene.
The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. Friday from the 2500 block of W Main Street, according to LMPD. Initially, two vehicles were involved but this caused a domino effect of wrecks on the road.
Police said a Mustang was traveling eastbound on W Main when a white sedan traveling westbound on the same street crossed the center line and hit the Mustang. That collision caused the Mustang to hit a Chrysler that was driving behind the sedan. The Mustang and Chrysler both went on to hit three parked vehicles, while the white sedan fled the scene.
Two people in the Mustang and two others in the Chrysler were transported to University Hospital, with one of the four in critical condition, according to LMPD. The other three had non-life threatening injuries.
A third person who was the backseat passenger of the Chrysler died at the scene.
The only description released by police of the car that fled the scene is that it’s a white sedan. If you have any information on who may have been driving that car, contact police at 502-574-LMPD.
