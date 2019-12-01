Asmussen, Santana team up to sweep Downs’ 2-year-old stakes

In the Kentucky Jockey Club, Silver Prospector became a big prospect on the road Kentucky Derby trail as the colt held off 87-1 shot, Finneck the Fierce by three-quarters of a length. Odds-on Tiz The Law finished third. Silver Prospector began his career on the grass before switching to dirt in October at Keeneland where he won a 6 1/2 furlong race. Then he ran third in the Street Sense Stakes at Churchill.