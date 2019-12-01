Asmussen, Santana team up to sweep Downs’ 2-year-old stakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Ricardo Santana enjoyed a huge day Saturday at Churchill Downs. They swept both stakes on the card, the Golden Rod and the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes.
In the Kentucky Jockey Club, Silver Prospector became a big prospect on the road Kentucky Derby trail as the colt held off 87-1 shot, Finneck the Fierce by three-quarters of a length. Odds-on Tiz The Law finished third. Silver Prospector began his career on the grass before switching to dirt in October at Keeneland where he won a 6 1/2 furlong race. Then he ran third in the Street Sense Stakes at Churchill.
Silver Prospector picked up 10 points on the Road to the Derby points scoreboard.
Earlier , the filly Finite took the Golden Rod Stakes to likely place her as a major player on the road to next year’s Kentucky Oaks.
