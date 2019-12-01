Billy Reed: UK relies on running game in rout of rival Louisville

After sprintout starter Terry Wilson sustained a season-ending injury in the second game, the quarterback job went to junior Sawyer Smith. He played well in a 29-21 loss to Florida on Sept. 14 at Kroger, but was only so-so in losses at Mississippi State and South Carolina that put UK at 2-3 for the season. A win over hapless Arkansas at home was followed by a 21-0 loss at Georgia.