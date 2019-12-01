Malibu Jack’s to offer more space, more fun at new Hurstbourne Parkway location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Malibu Jack’s been a staple for family fun for years at its Sycamore Station Place location. But the indoor fun park celebrated its last ride in the staple spot on Sunday, as its set to soon call another location home.
The new spot at 1215 South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Interstate 64, will offer double the space of the current location. It takes the place of what used to be a Walmart, which closed in 2018.
Having more space will allow Malibu Jack’s to better serve Louisville families.
“Louisville needs more than we can offer,” CEO Steve Hatton explained. “We just outgrew that location.”
WAVE 3 News was allowed a look inside the building on Hurstbourne on Sunday and saw carpeting and other finishing touches being stapled in. As it nears completion, excitement is building for people who live and work nearby, like Mike Elder. His daughter works at the Sally Beauty store in the same shopping center as the new Malibu Jack’s.
“When Walmart closed last year that kind of threw them into a tizzy,” Elder said.
Hatton said more space could mean more fun for families. The location on Hurstbourne comes with a new bowling alley, roller coaster and a virtual reality experience.
In addition to the new attractions, Hatton said Malibu Jack’s is looking to fill 100 job positions. More information on their hours and amenities can be found here.
