Man shot and killed on Dixie Highway in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No suspects have been named in the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning in Algonquin.
Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD.
On scene, officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot inside a building. That victim, who has not been officially identified by officials, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Community activist Christopher 2X confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the victim is related to Cheryl Williamson, the WKU student who was shot and killed outside the Gillespie in downtown Louisville on November 25, 2012. Seven years later, no arrests have been made in the case.
There was still a large police presence at the scene early Sunday morning, just hours after shots were fired.
Anyone with further information on the shooting has been encouraged to contact LMPD at 502-574-LMPD.
