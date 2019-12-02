Beshear taps Coleman for dual role, former Lexington mayor for transportation cabinet

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear continues to fill out his cabinet in Frankfort.
Monday, Beshear announced Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will hold a dual role by also serving as Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
Former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray has been named Transportation Cabinet Secretary.
Beshear also named leaders for the Kentucky National Guard and the Commission for Veterans Affairs.
The governor-elect will be sworn in on Dec. 10 in Frankfort.
