Cards move up #1, Cats are #8 in AP poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For just the third time in school history, UofL is #1 in the Associated Press Top 25.
The Cards (7-0) received 48 of the 65 #1 votes, taking over the top spot from Duke. The Blue Devils fell to #10 after a home loss to Stephen F Austin last week.
UofL is fourth different school to hold the #1 ranking this season, joining Duke, Michigan State and Kentucky.
UK (6-1) moved up a spot to #8.
The Cards host #4 Michigan (7-0) on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center at 7:30 pm. It is a “White Out” and Final Four Most Outstanding Players Darrell Griffith, Pervis Ellison and Luke Hancock will be honored at halftime.
“Inside the Cards with Coach Mack” makes it’s 2019-20 season debut on Saturday morning at 8:30 am on WAVE 3 News.
Here is the AP Top 25 with #1 vote in parentheses.
RecordPtsPrv
1. Louisville (48) 7-0 1599 2
2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1497 4
3. Maryland 8-0 1446 5
4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1429 -
5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1424 7
6. Ohio St. 7-0 1244 10
7. North Carolina 6-1 1162 6
8. Kentucky 6-1 1096 9
9. Gonzaga 8-1 1095 8
10. Duke 7-1 1083 1
11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 3
12. Arizona 9-0 875 14
13. Oregon 6-2 785 11
14. Auburn 7-0 698 18
15. Memphis 6-1 652 16
16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13
17. Florida St. 7-1 562 -
18. Baylor 5-1 466 19
19. Dayton 5-1 386 -
20. Colorado 6-0 371 21
21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17
22. Washington 5-1 222 23
23. Villanova 5-2 192 22
24. Butler 7-0 165 -
25. Utah St. 7-1 112 15
Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1.
