FORECAST: Chilly, cloudy day with drizzle, light snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The early morning rain/snow mix fades around sunrise but flurries/drizzle potential remains into the afternoon.
Clouds linger throughout the day as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s. Gusty winds will keep wind chills in the mid to upper 20s.
Clouds stick around tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Mostly cloudy skies remain Tuesday as southwesterly winds push highs into the upper 40s and low 40s.
Clouds decrease Tuesday night as temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s once again.
