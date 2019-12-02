Indiana man in jail after alleged road rage incident on Thanksgiving

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is facing a long list of charges after police said he was involved in a road rage incident that involved a gun.
It happened on Thursday on Grant Line Road in New Albany. Police said Jesse Schaefer, 24, flashed a gun to another driver and was cutting through traffic and driving recklessly. Investigators also said Schaefer drove from Floyd County to Clark County, where things came to an end.
Police said Schaefer wrecked his car near a church on West St. Joe Road in Sellersburg. A woman who lives across the street heard the crash and came out to help. The witness told WAVE 3 News she saw Schaefer when he got out of his vehicle and had his gun on him. She said Schaefer put the gun away at her request.
Police responded to the scene and arrested Schaefer, whose gun was reported stolen in Michigan.
Schaefer was booked into the Clark County Jail and is now facing several charges, including carrying a handgun without a license, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.
He’s due in court on Monday. The Clark County prosecutor said the victim who had the gun pointed at him was shaken up, but no one was hurt.
This story will be updated.
