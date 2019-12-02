Jeffersonville High student helps save family from Thanksgiving house fire

CLARK COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville High School student is being celebrated for his bravery after fire officials say his quick thinking may have saved a family on Thanksgiving.
19-year-old Bailey Blanton was home working on his brother’s car when he saw something very wrong a few doors down.
“I got out from underneath the car and saw the fire, and then told dad there was a fire [and to] call 911.”
Blanton says he ran to the home’s front door and called 911 himself.
“I tried to see if it was unlocked, and it was unlocked," Blanton said. "By that time, there was smoke coming into the house and the attic was up in flames. I went in and was yelling, ‘There’s a fire!’ and was instantly looking for people upstairs.”
Blanton found the family in the basement. He helped all ten people, plus the family dog, get out.
“I just kind of started counting as many people as I could as they were running out and making sure that they had everybody and things that they would need," Blanton said.
A few minutes later, the Jeffersonville Fire Department was on scene fighting the flames, something Sgt. Justin Ames says they couldn’t have done without Blanton’s help.
“Everybody likes to use the word hero, and that’s the pure definition," Ames said. "Minutes count in emergencies and this young man took it upon himself to rush to the scene and take action, and it possibly could’ve saved ten family members’ lives that day.”
‘Hero’ is still a word Blanton says he’s getting used to, but a hero or not, he says he’s just happy he could help.
“Use the golden rule - treat others as you want to be treated," Blanton said.
