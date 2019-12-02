Man awarded $7.5M in wrongful murder conviction back behind bars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was awarded a $7.5 million settlement from the city of Louisville for spending 11 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is facing several charges.
Police were called to a home in the 5600 block of Canonero Court around 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Officers said when they entered the home they spoke to Kerry Porter, 57.
According to an arrest slip, there was a handgun on the kitchen floor and a second gun, a Ruger 9mm, in plain view in the basement. Officers ran the serial number on the Ruger and the gun had been reported as stolen.
Porter told police there were other guns inside of the home.
Porter was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with 16 counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.
Porter served 11 years for the 1996 murder of Tyrone Camp. He was exonerated in 2011and was awarded the $7.5 million settlement in 2018.
