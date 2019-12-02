Man found dead in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a home.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Lillian Avenue around 11 a.m. on Nov. 27. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s was dead inside the home, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Smiley said an autopsy showed the man died of gunshot wounds.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No suspects have been arrested.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
