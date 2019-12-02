Mike Pompeo discusses protests, strengthening NATO defense while in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined Senator Mitch McConnell Monday for a "Q and A" on the University of Louisville campus.
"It's difficult to come on campus," Pompeo said. "The last time I interacted with the University of Louisville, you were beating my Wichita State Shockers in the Final Four in Atlanta. I am not emotionally over it."
Pompeo kept things light early on while also keeping to some key talking points like the strengths of the Trump Presidency.
Pompeo said he was stationed at Fort Knox twice, so he was returning to his days of service in a way.
During the sit-down with McConnell, he talked about the protests in Hong Kong, the fight for new democratic governments in Latin America and the strengthening of defense for NATO nations.
Another thing Pompeo discussed was the withdrawal of the US from the Iran Nuclear Deal.
"Despite what the world told President Trump, that sanctions would not work, the world was wrong," Pompeo said. "These sanctions have been incredibly effective. Iran's wealth will decrease materially in 2019 from 2018 and again in 2020."
Pompeo said these actions will not affect the Iranian people if Iranian leaders choose to use their country's money on its people rather than nuclear weapons.
Notably missing from Monday's discussion: the current impeachment talks against President Donald Trump.
A very small number of protesters outside the University Club urged Pompeo to testify in those hearings in front of Congress.
