Mount Washington police warn of phone scammers posing as LG&E

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Mount Washington Police Department have released a message on Facebook over the weekend warning residents in the area of a possible phone scam.
The Facebook post states that a male suspect is calling residents in the area pretending to be with LG&E and telling callers they have 15 minutes to settle an overdue bill. The scammer states that if the funds aren’t received, a technician will be dispatched to stop service until payment is received in full.
The scam caller requests for callers to purchase a Green Dot card for the amount due and to call back with the card number.
Mount Washington Police states that the number may appear as LG&E on caller ID, but the scam call is not part of LG&E. The police also reminds residents that while businesses offer multiple options for paying, Green Dot cards are not asked for by legitimate businesses.
Anyone who has information about billing is asked to call LG&E directly.
