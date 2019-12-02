OVEC Head Start hiring more than 200 employees

A Head Start hiring fair will be held at the Louisville Urban League office on Dec. 19. (Source: Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 2, 2019 at 4:55 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 4:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) –The Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative Head Start/Early Head Start Program announced a partnership with the Louisville Urban League Monday. The Urban League will help recruit 211 employees to work for Head Start.

Head Start gives low-income families with infants and toddlers access to education and other resources to ensure children are ready for school.

A hiring fair will be held at the Louisville Urban League office on West Broadway on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Childcare and computer labs will be available for those interested in applying.

