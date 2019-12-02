Sexton Smith announces she will not seek reelection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The councilwoman who represents District 4 will not seek reelection.
Barbara Sexton Smith announced Monday she would be resigning from Louisville Metro Council after her term ends.
“This was not an easy decision or one that I came to lightly. After much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I know this is the right path for me. I believe it is important for people to take their turn serving in public office. I’ve given it everything I’ve got. It is my hope someone will enthusiastically take up the mantle of District 4 and lead it to an even brighter future,” she said in a press release.
Smith said she plans to “be still” after her term ends.
“Being still led me to the Metro United Way, the Fund for the Arts, and this Metro Council seat. I am excited to see where it leads me next,” she said.
Sexton Smith’s term ends Dec. 31, 2020.
District 8 Councilman Brandon Coan also announced he would not see reelection so he could spend more time with his family.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.