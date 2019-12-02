8th Division detectives requesting assistance identifying porch pirate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have put out a notice that detectives are on the lookout for a suspect stealing a package off of a front porch.
According to LMPD Officer Matt Sanders, 8th Division detectives are on the lookout for this person, who stole a package off the 200 block of Sycamore Drive on November 14th.
The homeowner captured video of the incident through their Nest security camera on their front porch.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s 8th Division at 502-574-2258.
