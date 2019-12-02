Tips for shopping safely online on Cyber Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of us have a budget during the holiday, and days like Cyber Monday really help when we can save money by shopping online.
Before you log on and start putting things in your cart, it’s important to keep your information safe.
Right now, experts are warning all of us about Grinch bots, programs created by organized gangs of cybercriminals.
Since the deals began on Cyber Monday, hackers have been programming Grinch bots to purchase the hottest items often before real people can add them to their cart. The hackers then turn around and re-sell the products online at a higher price, possibly even stealing your financial information in the process.
So to keep yourself safe, avoid buying items from a third-party site.
Also make sure you’re using secure websites to shop. When you go to the address bar at the top of your internet browser, make sure the web address starts with ‘https’.
The 's' indicates that the website you are visiting is secure and verified.
Also look for the official seal from the Better Business Bureau on each website. The BBB also has reviews on their website to check out.
When you’re ready to check out, use a credit card and not your bank card. Under federal law, you can dispute charges if you don’t receive an item only if you used a credit card. You can also dispute any unauthorized charges as well.
Finally, check your credit card statement several times over the next few weeks to verify there are no fraudulent charges.
