UofL Football gives back with Operation Christmas Child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL Football Team stepped off the field and into Walmart Sunday with hopes of making children smile over the holidays.
They filled shoe boxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for Operation Christmas Child, which sends them to children in need, ages 2 to 14, in over 100 countries.
Three buses filled with players pulled up to the Bashford Manor Walmart. They only had about 30 minutes and $20 to spend each.
It seemed the biggest struggle for the players was keeping it under budget and small enough to fit into a shoe box.
"This means a lot to me because a lot of kids out there aren't privileged, I was growing up," Offensive Lineman Jean-Luc Childs said. "My parents made sure I had everything I had. It's kind of nice to give them things that they might not get on a regular daily basis."
"Just to think you are going to make some little kids day, month, year just by giving them a box of what we take advantage of every day, toothbrushes, combs, hair ties, soap," Long Snapper Thomas Nauret said.
"I think we take a lot of these things for granted, so getting an opportunity to give back is a great thing," Cornerback PJ Mbanasor said.
"God blessed me with so many blessings, so its important for me to give back and bless others," Free Safety Khane Pass said.
You can see they mean it as they pack each box, many bursting at the seams ready to be sent off to 100 different countries with children in need.
Last year, 11 million boxes were shipped out to mission stations, orphanages, hospitals and churches, often in hard to access war-torn areas and places hit by natural disasters.
