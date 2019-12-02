UofL women move up #2, IU is #14, UK #15 in AP Top 25

University of Louisville women's head basketball coach Jeff Walz during Media Day 2019
By Kent Taylor | December 2, 2019 at 2:34 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 2:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a 3-0 trip to the US Virgin Islands that included a 10 point win over then #1 Oregon on Saturday, the UofL women moved up from #8 to #2 in the AP Top 25.

The Cards (8-0) received five of the 30 #1 votes. Stanford moves into the top spot. The Cardinal are 8-0 and received 23 first place votes. They visit Ohio State (4-3) on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Indiana (6-1) moved up from #17 to #14 after a couple big wins in the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands, including a 14 point win on Thanksgiving over then #5 South Carolina.

Kentucky (7-0) dropped from #14 to #15 this week.

Here is the AP Top 25 with #1 votes in parentheses.

RecordPtsPrv

1. Stanford (23) 8-0 740 3

2. Louisville (5) 8-0 708 8

3. Oregon 6-1 662 1

4. UConn (2) 6-0 657 4

5. Oregon St. 7-0 623 7

6. South Carolina 8-1 609 5

7. Baylor 7-1 597 2

8. Florida St. 7-0 517 12

9. Maryland 7-1 507 9

10. Mississippi St. 8-1 472 10

11. UCLA 7-0 430 11

12. Texas A&M 5-1 429 6

13. NC State 8-0 397 12

14. Indiana 6-1 368 17

15. Kentucky 7-0 367 14

16. DePaul 6-1 291 16

17. Tennessee 7-0 230 20

18. Gonzaga 6-1 218 22

19. Michigan St. 6-1 184 15

20. Arizona 7-0 182 24

21. Miami 5-2 144 19

22. Missouri St. 7-1 101 -

23. Arkansas 7-1 94 25

24. Michigan 6-1 42 -

25. LSU 7-1 41 -

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 29, Florida Gulf Coast 28, South Dakota 27, West Virginia 24, Minnesota 10, Notre Dame 5, North Carolina 5, Rutgers 3, Northwestern 3, Purdue 2, Colorado 1, Creighton 1, TCU 1, Drake 1.

