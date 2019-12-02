UofL women move up #2, IU is #14, UK #15 in AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a 3-0 trip to the US Virgin Islands that included a 10 point win over then #1 Oregon on Saturday, the UofL women moved up from #8 to #2 in the AP Top 25.
The Cards (8-0) received five of the 30 #1 votes. Stanford moves into the top spot. The Cardinal are 8-0 and received 23 first place votes. They visit Ohio State (4-3) on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Indiana (6-1) moved up from #17 to #14 after a couple big wins in the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands, including a 14 point win on Thanksgiving over then #5 South Carolina.
Kentucky (7-0) dropped from #14 to #15 this week.
Here is the AP Top 25 with #1 votes in parentheses.
RecordPtsPrv
1. Stanford (23) 8-0 740 3
2. Louisville (5) 8-0 708 8
3. Oregon 6-1 662 1
4. UConn (2) 6-0 657 4
5. Oregon St. 7-0 623 7
6. South Carolina 8-1 609 5
7. Baylor 7-1 597 2
8. Florida St. 7-0 517 12
9. Maryland 7-1 507 9
10. Mississippi St. 8-1 472 10
11. UCLA 7-0 430 11
12. Texas A&M 5-1 429 6
13. NC State 8-0 397 12
14. Indiana 6-1 368 17
15. Kentucky 7-0 367 14
16. DePaul 6-1 291 16
17. Tennessee 7-0 230 20
18. Gonzaga 6-1 218 22
19. Michigan St. 6-1 184 15
20. Arizona 7-0 182 24
21. Miami 5-2 144 19
22. Missouri St. 7-1 101 -
23. Arkansas 7-1 94 25
24. Michigan 6-1 42 -
25. LSU 7-1 41 -
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 29, Florida Gulf Coast 28, South Dakota 27, West Virginia 24, Minnesota 10, Notre Dame 5, North Carolina 5, Rutgers 3, Northwestern 3, Purdue 2, Colorado 1, Creighton 1, TCU 1, Drake 1.
