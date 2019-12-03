Death investigation underway in Radcliff near Walmart

Death investigation underway in Radcliff near Walmart
An anonymous tip can be called in at (270) 351-TIPS. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 3, 2019 at 12:39 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 12:41 AM

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Radcliff Police and Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found near a Walmart parking lot late Monday night.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross confirms a call came in just before 11 p.m. about a body in the 1100 block of Walmart Way.

Once on the scene, crews located the body of a deceased person. Police have not released information about their gender, race or age.

Details are limited at this time, and no cause of death or a possible motive was given.

Anyone with information is asked to call Radcliff Police or Kentucky State Police. An anonymous tip can be called in at (270) 351-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.