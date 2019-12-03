Death investigation underway in Radcliff near Walmart

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Radcliff Police and Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found near a Walmart parking lot late Monday night.
Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross confirms a call came in just before 11 p.m. about a body in the 1100 block of Walmart Way.
Once on the scene, crews located the body of a deceased person. Police have not released information about their gender, race or age.
Details are limited at this time, and no cause of death or a possible motive was given.
Anyone with information is asked to call Radcliff Police or Kentucky State Police. An anonymous tip can be called in at (270) 351-TIPS.
