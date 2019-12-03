FORECAST: A better chance at sunshine Wednesday

- WEDNESDAY: Wind gusts of 20-30 mph at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will stick around for most of the day, however, some may see peeks of sun. Highs max out in the low 40s. Areas along and north of I-64 may see a few showers during the late afternoon and early evening.
Clouds begin to decrease this evening, allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight.
You'll need to grab the sunglasses Wednesday morning because full-blown sunshine returns as highs reach the mid to upper 40s. The day will be breezy with gusts near 20 mph.
Mostly clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s Wednesday night.
An active setup with heavier rain is expected by the end of the weekend/early next week.
