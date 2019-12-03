FORECAST: Last cloudy day before abundant sunshine arrives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds stick around for most of the day, however, some may see peeks of sun. Highs max out in the low 40s. Areas along and north of I-64 may see a few showers during the late afternoon and early evening.
Clouds begin to decrease this evening, allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight.
Grab the sunglasses! Full-blown sunshine returns on Wednesday as highs reach the mid to upper 40s. The day will be breezy with gusts near 20 mph.
Mostly clear skies and lighter winds allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s Wednesday night.
After a dry day on Thursday, a few showers pop into the forecast Friday courtesy of a front passing to our south. An even better rain chance comes into the forecast late Sunday into Monday.
