FORECAST: Sprinkle possible this evening with sun returning tomorrow

- WEDNESDAY: Wind gusts of 20-30 mph at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a brief sprinkle chance through early evening, we’ll see skies begin to clear. That trend will continue into the overnight hours with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s by morning.
How does this sound, a day full of sunshine! You can expect that with gusty southerly winds we’ll have a warmer day Wednesday. Highs will top out near or just above average in the lower 50s.
Skies remain clear for Wednesday night with winds relaxing.
Temperatures by early Thursday morning will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s once again. The welcomed mild temperatures in the 50s will return on Thursday. We may notice a few clouds on the increase during the afternoon hours.
