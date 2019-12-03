4 hurt in crash involving pickup, TARC 3 bus

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police say four people have been injured in a accident between a pickup truck and a TARC 3 Paratransit bus.
The accident was reported at 1:44 p.m. in the 3200 blk of 7th Street Road in Shively.
According to Lt. Col. Josh Myers of the Shively Police, there were two women aboard the TARC 3 bus, which was northbound on 7th Street Road, and a man woman inside the pickup, which was heading southbound.
All of the injured have been taken to hospitals for treatment. The extent of injuries is not known.
The crash occurred in the center median, but Myers said investigators were not yet sure why the path of the vehicles crossed each other.
Myers said 7th Street Road is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate the crash.
