Kentucky Humane Society raising money on Giving Tuesday to prepare more animals for adoption

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is asking for help on Giving Tuesday to raise money preparing more animals for adoption.
On December 3rd, KHS hopes to raise $10,000 within 24 hours in order to prepare 40 more animals in their care to get the food and medical care needed for adoption preparation.
KHS says it takes around $250 per animal for food and shelter while each dog, cat, and horse in their care searches for their forever home.
To donate to the Kentucky Humane Society, visit their website here. They will also be updating their progress on Facebook and Twitter throughout the day.
