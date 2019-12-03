Kentucky reaches ‘regional outbreak’ flu status, 149 cases confirmed in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Doctors across the commonwealth are seeing more cases of the flu, and Kentucky has now reached ‘regional outbreak’ status.
In Jefferson County, the number of confirmed flu cases this season is already up to 149.
However, nurses at the Lexington Health Department say flu numbers this year seem to be on pace with previous years. Monday, they reported only seeing 13 confirmed cases this season.
Flu season typically peaks in February, but experts say the best time to prepare is now.
"If you get the flu shot, you could be experiencing less symptoms even if it doesn't cover that particular strain," Kimberly Harris, a registered nurse, said.
Proper handwashing and minimizing time spent in crowds is also a proven way to avoid contracting the flu.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.