LMPD, partner agencies receive $1.4 million grant for crime victim services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Victims of crime in Louisville will soon get more assistance thanks to federal grants received by Louisville Metro Police and several partner agencies.
The $1.4 million in funding from the grants will allow LMPD to hire five more full-time victims’ advocates. These advocates assist with anything from emergency housing and transportation to going to court with someone in need.
The news was announced on Monday at a conference held at LMPD headquarters.
“At a time when budget cuts are forcing us to rethink how we operate, and we’re still trying to figure out ways to meet the needs of this community, its truly exciting to have the opportunity to be able to use grant funding to be able to support the advocacy that is so important to the victims of violent crime,” said LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.
The Victim’s Service Squad offers free services to help victims cope with trauma and the aftermath of victimization and to lessen inconveniences in the criminal justice process.
