Louisville high school students team up with Microsoft for day of hands-on IT experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The future of the global workforce is changing and local students are getting exposed now to information technology and artificial intelligence.
At the Muhammad Ali Center Tuesday, students learned innovation isn’t always about learning something new, it’s about creating something new.
Around a hundred students from across five JCPS schools participated, but that’s not all this YouthSpark event was all about.
Keynote speaker Stedman Graham said he wants these students to capture their inspiration early and keep them inspired.
“It’s a process,” Graham said, “and if we can teach students at an early age how to organize information around themselves and focus on their purpose and their talents and their abilities, man, that’s an opportunity.”
Graham is working with a team from Microsoft, who has partnered with the city of Louisville to make sure that innovation is always a priority.
Hailey Smith is on a cyber-engineering career pathway at Southern High School. She’s ready to keep moving forward.
“If I continue into this field, I can probably make great things that will benefit the human race and the Earth itself,” Smith said.
These students were told of innovation, no matter what the future workforce consists of, you need to be able to fit into it.
“Having students here today learning about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” Microsoft Corporate Citizenship Director Raamel Mitchell said, “it’s critically important to build an infrastructure workforce that’s ready for the future so that they can build companies that are going to be creative and imaginative.”
