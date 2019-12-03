Proposal for MSD to overtake stormwater drainage in Shively would raise prices

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - At a meeting on Monday, MSD proposed the utility take over the city of Shively’s stormwater drainage services.
This move would cause MSD bills to increase by around 11 dollars a month. The city pays MSD for sewer services, but stormwater drain issues are currently handled by Shively Public Works.
Stormwater drainage services monitor runoff from storms for pollutants and removes them before the water re-enters into large bodies of water.
The proposal for MSD to take control of stormwater drainage services is in the early stages.
