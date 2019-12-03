Report: Mother of kids found hanging in basement charged with murder, sexual intercourse with a dog

ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WAVE) – Two children were found hanging in their Pennsylvania basement in September, and now the New York Post reports the mother of the two kids is charged with their murders.
The Post reveals Lisa Snyder was arrested Monday at the same home her kids, Conner, 8, and Brinley, 4, were found hanging from a dog leash tied to a support beam before being taken to the hospital.
The children were put on life support before dying three days later.
The Allentown Morning Call reported that according to court documents, Snyder, 36, searching the term “hanging yourself” on Google the day before her children were found.
Snyder is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, tampering with evidence, endangering the welfare of children, animal cruelty and sexual intercourse with a dog.
The animal-related charges, according to the paper, stem from a separate allegation against Snyder. An arrest slip reportedly revealed she sent sexually explicit photos of herself with a dog to an unnamed person weeks before her kids died.
