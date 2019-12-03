9/11 rescue worker finds peace in parrot sanctuary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brad Harmon’s house looks like any other on his Louisville block, but the painted parrots on his front porch are the first clue that its not.
Inside, Harmon reveals bird cages from wall to wall in every corner of his home.
"I know all their names and probably all their stories," Harmon said.
He said he has about 415 roommates, 115 parrots and 300 other birds including ducks and chickens.
"That's Rosy," Harmon said, pointing out specific animals. "She's a sweetheart. Keke's story is probably one of the worst. He was locked in a meth house closet."
Harmon says it’s all part of Ruffled Feathers Parrot Sanctuary. He says its been a non-profit for four years.
"This was our original room," Harmon said, while standing in his basement. "We planned on just having birds in this room when we started."
Now, numbers have grown. Even pigeons, doves and quails are in the backyard.
Harmon said he had great success listing on Giving Tuesday last year. So, he's doing it again in 2019.
"The donations we've received will buy food for the parrots for a couple months," Harmon said. "That's huge for us."
He said the food is so critical because without it, he doesn’t know where many of the once abandoned or neglected birds would go.
"A parrot that could live 75 to 100 years and acts like a two-year-old for its entire life," Harmon said.
Not only is Harmon helping his feathered friends, but they've done quite a bit for him too.
"I was a 9/11 rescue worker," Harmon said. "I got really sick afterwards. I couldn't do a lot of the things that I did before and parrots came into my life. It really changed things around and made a huge difference for me."
Harmon said Ruffled Feathers is primarily a sanctuary, but he does try to get some birds adopted.
For more information on Giving Tuesday, visit their website, and for more information on Ruffled Feathers Bird Sanctuary, visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.