SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

Overall, a quiet pattern though at least Saturday night.
Only a couple of minor issues to track during that time:
•Few sprinkles/flurries with a weak cold front this evening. Dry air will limit this risk to mainly up I-71 toward Cincy.
•Strong wind gusts over 25 or even 30 mph at times as a warmer flow kicks in Wednesday.
•A few light rain showers Friday morning as a weak system grazes across Kentucky.
Otherwise our focus will shift toward Sunday night-Tuesday next week. This is when one to perhaps two waves of energy are expected to impact our weather.
The first will bring in warmer air Sunday night/Monday morning (near 60 in spots) with some gusty winds. A widespread rainfall also looks likely which 1″ or higher totals possible. We’ll need to watch that for area creeks/streams.
It does look like cold air will push in Monday night to change any light rain briefly over to snow before ending.
And that may be the end of the story with this setup. However, there is some potential a secondary wave could ride along that cold front Tuesday to bring either a mix or snow across a narrow zone on its NW path.
The data isn’t in agreement yet on having that secondary system roll in and certainly has not locked in on its path overlapping cold. This setup needs more time in the oven. We shall see how it trends.
BOTS!
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.