UPDATE: Juvenile hit by car in Sellersburg dies at hospital

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - The Sellersburg police chief confirmed the juvenile hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon died at the hospital.
Metrosafe confirms calls came in to Clark County Dispatch around 4:05 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck near the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that a pedestrian had been struck at that location.
The Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said on scene that a group of kids was playing near a Circle K, where one boy was hit by a vehicle.
“At the time he left the scene, he did not have a heartbeat. I did just get word that he now has a heartbeat and was transported to Norton’s, so that’s probably the best news I’ve gotten all day," Whelan said.
The child was initially transported to Clark Memorial Hospital and later relocated to Norton Children’s Hospital. LMPD units in downtown Louisville assisted with transporting the victim.
Police said that the driver stayed at the scene, and as of now, the man is not being charged.
No other details have been confirmed at the moment.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.