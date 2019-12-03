Vera Bradley donates $136k to non-profit Blessings in a Backpack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Luggage and handbag powerhouse company Vera Bradley jumped in to help a local non-profit based in St. Matthews.
Blessings in a Backpack ensures local kids have enough food when they are not in school.
“I call it a silent epidemic,” the non-profit’s CEO, Brooke Wiseman, said.
Vera Bradley gave $136,000 to Blessings in a Backpack, thanks in part to donations from customers.
The check was presented at Englehard Elementary School on Tuesday. Vera Bradley also donated backpacks to the organization.
To learn more about Blessings in a Backpack, visit their website.
