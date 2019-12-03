Victim hospitalized after Monday night shooting in Hallmark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Hallmark neighborhood south of Park Duvalle.
Metrosafe confirmed that around 8 p.m., crews were called to the 3000 block of Penway Avenue with reports of a shooting.
When LMPD crews arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with non-fatal injuries.
Detectives secured the area to begin their investigation.
No other information has been given at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
