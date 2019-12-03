Victim hospitalized after shooting Monday night in Hallmark neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Hallmark neighborhood south of Park Duvalle.
Metrosafe confirmed that around 8 p.m., crews were called to the 3000 block of Penway Avenue with reports of a shooting.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, when police arrived on scene they found a victim that had suffered a graze wound from a shooting.
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with non-fatal injuries.
LMPD is currently investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
