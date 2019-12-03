Victim hospitalized after shooting Monday night in Hallmark neighborhood

The Hallmark shooting victim was transported to UofL Hospital with non-fatal injuries. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 2, 2019 at 8:37 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 9:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Hallmark neighborhood south of Park Duvalle.

Metrosafe confirmed that around 8 p.m., crews were called to the 3000 block of Penway Avenue with reports of a shooting.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, when police arrived on scene they found a victim that had suffered a graze wound from a shooting.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with non-fatal injuries.

LMPD is currently investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

