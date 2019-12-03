Woman found trapped under kitchen appliance

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman was discovered trapped in an unusual place inside of her home.
Deputies were called to perform a welfare check after a woman had not heard from her mother, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, they kicked in the door and found an elderly woman trapped under the refrigerator.
The deputies were able to lift the appliance off the woman and get her transported to an area hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office said the woman was safe. It is not clear how she ended up underneath the refrigerator.
