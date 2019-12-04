2 arrests made at crime hot spot just hours after Troubleshooter investigation airs on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just hours after WAVE 3 News’ latest undercover Troubleshooter investigation, separate arrests were made Tuesday night at what is arguably the city’s most notorious crime spot.
WAVE 3 News’ John Boel reported that the intersection of Dixie Highway and Hill Street is a popular spot for drug deals, prostitution and other illegal transactions.
The story aired Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. (watch it in the video player below), and LMPD officers made two unrelated arrests at 6:54 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
In the first one, 59-year-old Stanley Pearson went into a home at the intersection of Dixie and Hill and came out after what police said was a “short stay.” One Pearson allegedly made an illegal U-turn, officers followed him and pulled him over.
Pearson’s arrest report said he admitted to having crack cocaine, which officers confiscated before arresting him. He now faces several charges.
Less than two hours later, officers observed 63-year-old Theophilus Yelverton make a “short stay” at a home in that same area, according to an arrest report.
Yelverton is accused of trying to “throw crack cocaine away,” but officers found the drugs and arrested him.
