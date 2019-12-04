Bake sale aimed at raising money for Coat-A-Kid program

FOP Lodge 77 began its silent auction and bake sale Wednesday at the Judicial Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | December 4, 2019 at 4:04 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 4:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections started raising money for its Coat-A-Kid program.

FOP Lodge 77 began its silent auction and bake sale Wednesday at the Judicial Center.

Anyone can bid on items like a flat-screen TV, a date night package, or its so-called “Pew Pew” package, filled with ammmunition and gun-cleaning items.

The gifts bought will mean funding for the program that brings winter weather gear to kids in need.

The drive runs through Friday afternoon; winners will be called if they’re the top bidder.

