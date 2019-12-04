Bake sale aimed at raising money for Coat-A-Kid program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections started raising money for its Coat-A-Kid program.
FOP Lodge 77 began its silent auction and bake sale Wednesday at the Judicial Center.
Anyone can bid on items like a flat-screen TV, a date night package, or its so-called “Pew Pew” package, filled with ammmunition and gun-cleaning items.
The gifts bought will mean funding for the program that brings winter weather gear to kids in need.
The drive runs through Friday afternoon; winners will be called if they’re the top bidder.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.