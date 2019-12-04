Cairo police chief arrested on theft charges

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Cairo Chief of Police Keith Sandefur was arrested on two counts of theft by conversion.
He was booked into the Grady County Jail Tuesday afternoon.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says in a press release District Attorney Joe Mulholland requested the bureau to investigate Sandefur's possible criminal activity on September 12. During the GBI investigation, agents discovered that Sandefur allegedly purchased property and charged it to the City of Cairo, the release says.
The property, which the GBI has since recovered, was given to associates of Sandefur.
Cairo Mayor Booker Gainor sent the following statement to WCTV about Sandefur's arrest:
“On behalf of the City of Cairo, I am saddened to learn of the recent arrest of our Chief of Police. Chief Keith Sandefur is a well respected individual throughout our community and has been employed with the City of Cairo for 39 years and Chief of Police for 24 years. The City of Cairo does not take these allegations lightly and is fully cooperating with the investigation led by the GBI. At this time I yield questions regarding the current chargers to the GBI. We thank you for your patience and cooperation at this time.”
The GBI says this case is active and ongoing. DA Mulholland will review the case file once it’s completed. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 229-225-4090.
