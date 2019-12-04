Cairo police chief arrested on theft charges

“On behalf of the City of Cairo, I am saddened to learn of the recent arrest of our Chief of Police. Chief Keith Sandefur is a well respected individual throughout our community and has been employed with the City of Cairo for 39 years and Chief of Police for 24 years. The City of Cairo does not take these allegations lightly and is fully cooperating with the investigation led by the GBI. At this time I yield questions regarding the current chargers to the GBI. We thank you for your patience and cooperation at this time.”