Clark Memorial Health employees donate Blessing Bags to Jesus Cares at Exit 0

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Clark Memorial Health employees continue to help their community inside and outside of the facility.
On Wednesday, employees donated enough food, toiletries, socks, gloves, and hats to fill almost 800 one-gallon bags and two Exit 0 trucks, surpassing their goal of 500 bags.
This is the second year employees at Clark Memorial Health have donated items to Exit 0. Last year, 300 bags were donated.
The bags will help Exit 0 provide basic human needs to the area homeless and very low-income families.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.