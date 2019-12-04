1 dead in crash involving Jennings County school bus

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – One person died in a crash involving a Jennings County school bus.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash on the south side of the State Road 3 and State Road 7 split Wednesday morning, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.
Wheeles said the person who died was on the school bus. The name of the crash victim has not been released.
It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.
No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.