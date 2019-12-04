1 dead, 1 hurt in Hardin County crash

1 dead, 1 hurt in Hardin County crash
One person died and a second was injured in a three vehicle crash on Dec. 4, 2019 at KY 200 and Deckard School Road in Rineyville. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | December 4, 2019 at 3:34 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 3:34 PM

RINEYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash in Hardin County killed one person and left two others injured.

The driver of a dump truck was not injured in a Dec. 4, 2019 crash in Rineyville that killed one and injured a second person. It occurred at KY 200 and Deckard School Road.
The driver of a dump truck was not injured in a Dec. 4, 2019 crash in Rineyville that killed one and injured a second person. It occurred at KY 200 and Deckard School Road. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. at the KY 200 and Deckard School Road in Rineyville.

According to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward, a man driving one of the vehicles was airlifted to UofL Hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

A woman driving a second vehicle involved was flown to UofL Hospital after being taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown for treatment to stabilize her condition.

The third vehicle in the crash was a dump truck. That driver was not injured.

The names of the people involved and details about how the accident have not been released.

An accident reconstruction team from the Kentucky State Police was called in to assist with the investigation.

