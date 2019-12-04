1 dead, 1 hurt in Hardin County crash

RINEYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash in Hardin County killed one person and left two others injured.
The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. at the KY 200 and Deckard School Road in Rineyville.
According to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward, a man driving one of the vehicles was airlifted to UofL Hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.
A woman driving a second vehicle involved was flown to UofL Hospital after being taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown for treatment to stabilize her condition.
The third vehicle in the crash was a dump truck. That driver was not injured.
The names of the people involved and details about how the accident have not been released.
An accident reconstruction team from the Kentucky State Police was called in to assist with the investigation.
