FORECAST: Sunny and breezy Wednesday

- TODAY: Wind gusts of 20-30 mph at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Say hello to full-blown sunshine! Today’s sunshine will guide highs into the low 50s this afternoon. It will also be a breezy day with gusts ranging from 20 to 30 mph.
Skies stay clear tonight as winds calm. Lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s once again overnight.
Thursday begins with plentiful sunshine which will push highs back into the low 50s. As an area of low pressure passes to our south, clouds increase late Thursday afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy by Friday morning; expect lows in the 30s and low 40s.
