Hoosiers improve to 8-0 with 80-64 win over #17 Florida State

(WAVE) - Devonte Green scored a career-high 30 points as Indiana made it’s claim to enter the Top 25 with an 80-64 win over #17 Florida State.
The Hoosiers built an 11 point halftime cushion at 41-30 and when the Seminoles closed within 53-50 on an Anthony Polite three-pointer with 10:22 left.
Green answered with a triple of his own, and when Florida State got within 59-56, the Hoosiers went on a 14-2 run to put it away.
Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Justin Smith added 14 points.
All eight of the Hoosiers wins have come in Bloomington. They’ll get their first road test on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when they visit Wisconsin (4-3).
